Entertainment

Daniella Chávez accelerates the network with a new video, “Nothing soft”

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 42 2 minutes read

“Nothing soft”, the always spectacular Daniella Chávez pointed out to her followers, making it more than clear that her videos “only for fans” are not soft at all, so it is a guarantee that they will enjoy them.

Social networks accelerated not only with the announcement of the Chilean but also with the video that accompanied it, which perfectly fits the description of Daniella Chavez.

The singer originally from Chile shared on her Twitter account a recording that she apparently made herself in which she can be seen wearing a tiny two-piece black swimsuit that seemed to consist only of thin ribbons.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez against the light, as the first woman on Earth?

This stunning woman complemented her image with very natural makeup and her straight, completely loose blonde hair; showing off from a paradisiacal place, the beach.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF DANY HERE

The video captured the beautiful Daniella Chávez on a cot, lying face down and moving her greatest charm for the camera and, of course, for her most loyal followers on various social networks.

Chavez has made it clear that she’s not beating around the bush and that her content on her exclusive page really shows a lot more than what we usually see of her on Instagram or Twitter.

The former sports commentator also showed her generosity by giving away some subscriptions to her followers so that they could access more of her content and be part of her most exclusive fans.

Daniella Chavez She has stood out from other beautiful women on social networks for being quite irreverent and always saying what she feels and thinks despite what others may say.

Follow us on

I have a degree in Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Durango. I began my career as a journalist at El Debate Mazatlán in March 2017, working on international stories for the debate.com.mx website. Subsequently, Grupo Debate began to focus on various regions of the country, so I wrote notes and managed the Debate Guadalajara Facebook page. Being a company in constant movement, I moved to general content writing and currently I work as Web Editor of the Show News vertical, which I have taken since its launch on June 8, 2019. Show News had an explosive start and ascent. In the time that I have developed in this great work team, I have been part of the constant renewal of El Debate, all with the aim of truthfully informing and adapting to the needs of both local and international followers.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The millionaire contract with which Johnny Depp would return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”

9 mins ago

This is what Angelina Jolie’s mother looked like when she was young

10 mins ago

Lyn May shares her exercise routine and almost accidentally overteaches

20 mins ago

Love and Thunder’ with this trick

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button