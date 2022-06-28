Daniella Chávez accelerates the network with a new video, “Nothing soft” | @daniellachavezofficial

“Nothing soft”, the always spectacular Daniella Chávez pointed out to her followers, making it more than clear that her videos “only for fans” are not soft at all, so it is a guarantee that they will enjoy them.

Social networks accelerated not only with the announcement of the Chilean but also with the video that accompanied it, which perfectly fits the description of Daniella Chavez.

The singer originally from Chile shared on her Twitter account a recording that she apparently made herself in which she can be seen wearing a tiny two-piece black swimsuit that seemed to consist only of thin ribbons.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez against the light, as the first woman on Earth?

This stunning woman complemented her image with very natural makeup and her straight, completely loose blonde hair; showing off from a paradisiacal place, the beach.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF DANY HERE

The video captured the beautiful Daniella Chávez on a cot, lying face down and moving her greatest charm for the camera and, of course, for her most loyal followers on various social networks.

Chavez has made it clear that she’s not beating around the bush and that her content on her exclusive page really shows a lot more than what we usually see of her on Instagram or Twitter.

The former sports commentator also showed her generosity by giving away some subscriptions to her followers so that they could access more of her content and be part of her most exclusive fans.

Daniella Chavez She has stood out from other beautiful women on social networks for being quite irreverent and always saying what she feels and thinks despite what others may say.