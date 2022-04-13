Daniella Chávez is presumed big as Barbie in pink | Instagram

Flesh and bone dolls do exist, Daniella Chávez is here to prove it to everyone. Those who already know the model know very well that glamor and eccentricity characterize her personality. Once again, she shared with us a reel of photographs where, in addition to showing the opulence in which she lives, we also appreciate all her charm, almost completely hers.

Anyone would get lost following the curved lines that the beautiful Chilean likes to show off. On this occasion, she opted for an outfit that violently tore the breath from her followers and gave them goosebumps. Wearing nothing but a pink dress reminiscent of the Barbie doll, made everyone lose their sanity on social networks.

She wore a pink maxi dress in this photo shoot, which seems to be just right, with the opening of the skirt revealing the shapely legs that she has worked so hard to preserve, which look even longer thanks to the shoes that she wears. She is wearing a pair of ash gold, strappy heels that also flatter her figure and add height.

Daniella Chávez is presumed large as Barbie in pink. Source: Instagram



The model shared two photos on her official Instagram account, which has 15 million 700 thousand followers, in them we can not only admire her beauty, but also the details that make up her day to day at different times.

the followers of Daniella Chavez They expressed themselves in the comment box so as not to miss the opportunity to acclaim their beauty from the beautiful model. On this occasion, her leading role was stolen by the lack of clothes Well, most of the comments praised the design of the dress and the good taste that the famous woman had when choosing it.

I dieoooooooo so beautiful, the Chilean barbie.

the beautiful famous Daniella Chavez He works hard to create content that his fans like, seeking to grow on his social networks and reach more people with them. Although it already has millions and millions, it never hurts to increase, generating opportunities with new brands, as was the case with Fashion Nova who has been seen to have collaborated with her in recent months as she is seen modeling the designs of the famous clothing brand, which is worth mentioning, they look great on her.