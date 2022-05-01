Daniella Chávez looks like a schoolgirl, boasts a delight | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and talented Chilean modelDaniella Chavez, has not appeared many sessions photographicbut each time she seems to look better, she has been taking great care of her figure both with exercises and with a good diet.

On this occasion the famous decided to show us a delicacy, a plate full of fruit, a juice and all that she uses for breakfast, it is also very important to take care of everything you want and she knows it very well, which is why she invites us, in this way and putting the example, to be healthy.

The entertainment piece was made up of four photographsbeing one of the most recent publications on her official Instagram, she wanted to show off in front of the camera in this black blouse and a plaid schoolgirl skirt, a detail that her admirers were fascinated by.

In the first two snapshots was when he first introduced us to the attire while he was having breakfast, to later stand right outside his car and continue with the exhibition, his shoes and long socks perfectly combined with him the appearance he decided to get this time, there is no doubt that it was a delight for his fans.

For this reason, more than 55,000 people came to leave their likes, while others also commented and wrote the best compliments and compliments they could think of.

Daniella Chávez makes each of her publications a celebration, for a very good reason she is considered one of the best content creators, models and influencers in her country Chile.

In addition, this photo is this photo session is not the only one that has been taken lately, so later we will share another one that will surely leave you breathless just as it did in the few minutes it was published.

