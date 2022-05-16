Entertainment

Daniella Chávez records huge beauties in selfie mode video

The beautiful content creator ChileanDaniella Chávez, is enjoying this stage of success very much, always thinking about the people who have been part of it and have supported her, which is why she is always thinking about how to leave for them.

This time the beautiful model decided to take his cell phone and record himself in mode selfiecausing beauties to be in the foreground, something that their fans loved, so they left their likes and also commented with great emotion.

The clip was shared through his stories of Instagraman account where it already exceeds more than 16.1 million followers, numbers that show that great attention and affection that is generated by it, even becoming a recognizable brand name.

Internet users know perfectly well the great quality that it manages, some of them have even been encouraged and have paid the monthly subscription of its “fans only” pageensuring that they were happier with the entertainment he provided.

Times have changed, now the models have followed this trend of selling that type of content that raises the temperature of those who seek it, an activity that of course is not yet fully accepted by everyone and probably never will be.

Daniella Chavez/Instagram

Daniella Chávez shares beautiful videos with her fans.

However, Daniella Chávez is very focused on what she wants and what she is doing, observing all the numbers she manages to generate, a very productive person who has known very well how to take advantage of each one of the details available to them and of course making an effort to keep the cute figure you share with us.

If it is the first time that you know of her, you will surely be a little more interested, those who are already part of her loyal audience do not stop sharing her content and even make some fan accounts, all in order to continue enjoying her content so that Don’t get lost in the vastness of the Internet.

Stay with us, at Show News we will continue to share everything about this content creator and some of her colleagues, as well as find out the best news about the show, entertainment and more.

