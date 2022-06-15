Entertainment

Daniella Chávez shows off her heart attack figure in a ‘hot’ swimsuit (photo)

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

The Chilean model and former playmate, Daniella Chavez, continues to charm her millions of followers on social networks by showing her “sins” in daring photos and giving a “little taste” of her exclusive content.

Chavez, who has gained popularity thanks to his daring photos on Instagram and Twitter, decided to pamper his most loyal fans by showing off his attributes in a tiny and ‘spicy’ swimsuit

Also read: Chivas: Alan Mozo steals the eyes of the fans in the United States

The Club América fan uploaded a clip in which she posed with a peculiar bow-shaped swimsuit, unleashing madness in her followers, generating hundreds of thousands of likes and comments that highlight her beauty and infarct figure.

Read also: Rayados beat America for the signing of Germán Berterame

“Have a nice night. Thanks to all those who always like and RT are the best”

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Club America and Chelsea fan. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Maryfer Centeno analyzes Amber Heard in an interview after the trial

3 mins ago

“It was the worst idea”: in Halftime, Jennifer Lopez reflects on her performance at the Super Bowl with Shakira

3 mins ago

The secret of Ángela Aguilar to show off a Botox effect mouth

13 mins ago

Chasing a dream: Today’s recommendation on the movie billboard is “Chasing a dream”

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button