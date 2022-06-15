Daniella Chávez shows off her heart attack figure in a ‘hot’ swimsuit (photo)

The Chilean model and former playmate, Daniella Chavez, continues to charm her millions of followers on social networks by showing her “sins” in daring photos and giving a “little taste” of her exclusive content.

Chavez, who has gained popularity thanks to his daring photos on Instagram and Twitter, decided to pamper his most loyal fans by showing off his attributes in a tiny and ‘spicy’ swimsuit

The Club América fan uploaded a clip in which she posed with a peculiar bow-shaped swimsuit, unleashing madness in her followers, generating hundreds of thousands of likes and comments that highlight her beauty and infarct figure.

“Have a nice night. Thanks to all those who always like and RT are the best”