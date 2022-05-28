Daniella Chávez shows off her huge Peach with a provocative photo in the sand

The Chilean model Daniella Chavezhas once again stolen the sighs and looks of his followers on social networks, revealing the most hidden of his figure with a spectacular postcard.

The fan of Eagles of America She shared on her personal Instagram account the photo where she poses provocatively lying on the sand of the Miami beaches and showing off her beauty in a tight string swimsuit.

“Who would you like to find on Tinder? Mention them,” she wrote.

After making said postcard viral, the responses and reactions from his more than 16 million followers on Instagramhighlighting the attractive figure of Daniella Chávez with hundreds of compliments in the comments.

