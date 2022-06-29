Telemundo Daniella Navarro decides to attack Ivonne Montero’s strategy

Daniella Navarro has shown that she is a strong participant and puts everyone in their place when she feels that there is no sincerity. The Venezuelan has made it clear that she cannot stand hypocrisy and decides to attack Ivonne Montero for her change of strategy. What happened between them?

Daniella Navarro explodes due to Ivonne Montero’s lack of sincerity

Ivonne Montero is one of the participants who is nominated for elimination for rebelling against Niurka Marcos and confessing that she voted for the Cuban star to leave the competition, this fact earned her a direct pass to the list of nominees and she has received the attack by Daniella Navarro for not considering her sincere.

Now it seems that since Ivonne Montero decided to go against Niurka Marcos, she has fractured the lack of trust by not going straight to solve her problems and Daniella Navarro can’t stand that there are any kind of comments against her colleagues and decided to face in the theme party of the week.

Ivonne Montero is in danger of leaving the competition

Ivonne Montero is part of the blue room along with Osvaldo Ríos, Lewis Mendoza, Toni Costa, Natalia Alcocer, Juan Vidal and Nacho Casano but now it seems that this relationship is fractured by Montero’s decision to be in the middle and make a good strategy but it seems that things did not go as planned and a bad move has happened.

Daniella Navarro loudly revealed several conversations that Montero had and she exploded against her partner to expose her and show that she is not a sincere woman, but it seems that this strategy did not come out well due to the challenging attitude of the Venezuelan and the blue room turned a deaf ear to all of Daniella’s comments and the way she confronted Montero. Now it seems that this strategy can give the Venezuelan a bad move and in the next nomination gala she will be part of the group of nominees.

Ivonne Montero is nominated along with Salvador Zerboni, Osvaldo Ríos and Rafael Nieves and we will find out who will not have the support of the public and will be left out of the most famous competition on Hispanic television. On the other hand, The situation inside the house every time is more tense. The departure of Niurka Marcos has generated quite a stir in public opinion and also within the house. The coexistence of the competition is on fire between Ivonne Montero, Laura Bozzo and Daniella Navarro after the elimination of the Cuban and after Montero revealed that she nominated Marcos for his challenging attitude. For its part, the fourth blue was left unprotected and without a leader and now each one begins to put together their strategy individually to stay and continue standing and thus take the cash prize and first place in the house.