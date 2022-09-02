News

Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season

Photo of Zach Zach2 days ago
0 101 1 minute read

tropical storm Danielle increased the speed of its maximum sustained winds to 75 miles per hour, making it the first hurricane of this year’s hurricane season, reported the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English).

At the moment, the cyclone does not represent a threat to any territory.

The hurricane should continue to gain intensity in the coming days, while it remains active in the North Atlantic Ocean with barely a movement at a rate of 1 mile per hour.

Its center of circulation is located about 885 miles west of the Azores Islands at latitude 37.9 degrees North and longitude 43.3 degrees West. Its barometric pressure is 992 millibars (mb).

It is the first time since 1950 that the hurricane season ended its first three months without a hurricane forming.reported the doctor Philip KlotzbachDirector of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the Colorado State University (CSU, in English).

The professor, commonly known as the “Atlantic hurricane expert,” indicated that, on average, hurricane seasons already have four named storms for August 15 and at least one hurricane for August 11.

However, the hurricane season is still halfway over and forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, in English) continue to anticipate activity above normal by the end of this period.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach2 days ago
0 101 1 minute read

Related Articles

How is it possible that a city of 200,000 inhabitants in the US has been left without drinking water?

14 mins ago

Pope Francis gives skullcap to Eduardo Verástegui

48 mins ago

Tropical Storm Earl slows near Puerto Rico

59 mins ago

Luggage reported as stolen “never arrived” at AILA, according to investigation

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button