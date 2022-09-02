Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season

tropical storm Danielle increased the speed of its maximum sustained winds to 75 miles per hour, making it the first hurricane of this year’s hurricane season, reported the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English).

At the moment, the cyclone does not represent a threat to any territory.

The hurricane should continue to gain intensity in the coming days, while it remains active in the North Atlantic Ocean with barely a movement at a rate of 1 mile per hour.

Its center of circulation is located about 885 miles west of the Azores Islands at latitude 37.9 degrees North and longitude 43.3 degrees West. Its barometric pressure is 992 millibars (mb).

It is the first time since 1950 that the hurricane season ended its first three months without a hurricane forming.reported the doctor Philip KlotzbachDirector of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the Colorado State University (CSU, in English).

The professor, commonly known as the “Atlantic hurricane expert,” indicated that, on average, hurricane seasons already have four named storms for August 15 and at least one hurricane for August 11.

However, the hurricane season is still halfway over and forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, in English) continue to anticipate activity above normal by the end of this period.