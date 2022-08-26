Danielle Fishel shares “Boy Meets World” -Era Crush on Rider Strong

Topanga and… Shawn? Danielle Fish revealed that she had a crush on her boy meets the world costar strong rider in the 1990s – and he had no idea until now.

“I had a crush on Rider”, the A girl meets the world alum, 41, confessed during the Thursday, August 25 episode of “Pod Meets World,” which she co-hosts with Strong, 42, and Will Friedle. “He was so smart and…one of my favorite things about Rider – and it continues to this day – Rider is very outgoing. He’ll tell you how he feels and he’s very free with his compliments, but he doesn’t just dismiss them. When he compliments you, it’s thoughtful, it makes sense, and you can tell it’s coming from a very real place.

Although she admitted that when she first joined the cast she probably “bored” the screenwriter, Fishel recalled that they eventually formed “a very beautiful, deep friendship and we had conversations very significant”. Explaining that they had taken the same acting class for a while, the Arizona native said, “I remember getting a… very real compliment from Rider. And then be like, “Oh, my God, I love you.”

Fishel’s admission took his teammates by surprise, with Strong initially believing his comment to be a joke. “That’s not true. It’s not true, you never told me. You kept this for 30 years? he asked, as Friedle, 46, gasped and laughed in the background. “So…I was your first celebrity crush. [It was] Jonathan TaylorThomas and me. You guys really covered teen magazine all through the ’90s.”

While Strong may not have been aware of the former Plate feelings of the host, he knew she and Ben Savage once went on a real date to see if they had any off-screen chemistry. “Really, truth be told, there was a moment… [Ben and I] looked at each other after all these weeks of playing boyfriend and girlfriend [and] all the kisses and we just looked at each other like, ‘Should we just go out to dinner one night?’ “, recalls Fishel. “It was very quickly during the meal that we realized that it was a difficult limit to cross. …it was very obvious no, what we had was just a lot of fun, not romantic [connection].”

She went on to describe her relationship with Savage, 41, as something “more than a friendship, but not at all romantic. [We realized] it’s just going to be a deep respect and friendship that will be inexplicable to someone.

There was however a boy meets the world actor who managed to steal Fishel’s heart. “The only person on the show that I had a romantic relationship with was Matthew Laurent“, she explained, adding that they kept the relationship a secret from the rest of the cast during filming. “We didn’t want it to be a big deal on set. [But] I went to his ball. Our moms were friends. It was cute.”

Fishel is also famous Bass Spear from 1999 to 2000, with the former ‘N Sync member, 43, even accompanying him to prom. “Of course, we bonded immediately, and you know, we fell in love immediately,” Bass recalled when the dormitory stun the actress appeared on a June 2020 episode of her podcast. “I remember being in a hotel room, and me and Justin Timberlake were sharing a room for some reason and I remember… I got your number and I swear it took me about 45 minutes to figure out exactly what to say so I didn’t seem like too much, like “J ‘trying too hard’. ‘”

Despite their split, the couple remained close friends for years, especially after Bass came out as gay in 2006. “I always knew you would completely accept me,” the Mississippi native told Fishel at the era. “But you know, for someone so young and going through this and being so locked up and not telling anyone. It’s just annoying. You don’t want people to know because you’re so embarrassed to be gay at the time. It was a different time, you know.