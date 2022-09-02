Danielle is already the first hurricane of 2022 in the Atlantic

The first hurricane of 2022 in the Atlantic It formed this Friday from Tropical Storm Danielle but it does not represent a danger, according to data from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The closest territory to Danielle is the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores islandswhich is 885 miles (1,425 km) away.

Danielle moving slowly west about 1 mile per hour (2 km/h) and its maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), which may strengthen in the coming days.

According to the NHC, Danielle will meander over the open sea for the next two daysthen it will slowly turn northeast early next week.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center, and central and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 kilometers).

Danielle’s origin is in Depression Five, which was formed on the first day of Septemberafter a rare August free of storms and hurricanes, which has not happened for 25 years.

In the first three months of the six of the season (June, July and August) Tropical storms Alex, Bonnie and Colin have formed.

Danielle came to break the tranquility prevailing in the Atlantic since the beginning of July.

The private weather forecasting company Accuweather noted that since 1960 there have only been three such August months without cyclone activity. The previous ones were in 1961 and 1997.

The NHC also monitors two areas of low pressure in the Atlantic.

One is located east of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean and has a 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression as it slowly moves west-northwest toward adjacent waters north of the Leeward Islands, between the Caribbean Islands. American and British Virgins, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique, Barbados, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

On the other hand, a tropical wave accompanied by a large area of ​​low pressure, located just off the west coast of Africa, has a low probability (10%) of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression.