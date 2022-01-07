Daniil Medvedev comments on Novak Djokovic’s situation

Daniil Medvedev was also called to comment on Novak Djokovic’s difficult situation. The Serbian tennis player is stopped at the ‘immigrant’ hotel in Carlton, due to an incorrect visa application, and is awaiting the outcome of the appeal brought by his legal department regarding this situation.

Many tennis players are commenting in these hours on the events involving their colleague, including the number 2 in the world, Daniil Medvedev. The Russian tennis player is one of the protagonists of this edition of the ATP Cup, which is currently held in Sydney.

Thanks to the victory of the singles match against Matteo Berrettini and the doubles match, played in tandem with Safiullin, against the Berrettini-Sinner duo, Medvedev has dragged his nation to the semifinals, where he will face the Canada of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov .

In the press conference after the two matches, the press did not hesitate to ask him what he thinks of the conditions in which Novak Djokovic finds himself: “If Djokovic has a fair exemption, he should play in Australia”, said Medvedev.

In the press conference after the victory against Italy in the ATP Cup, Daniil Medvedev commented on the situation of Novak Djokovic: “My opinion on this case is quite simple.

There are rules and there are exceptions to those rules. I don’t know exactly what happened in the newspapers, I know like everyone who published two days ago that they had an exemption. That’s probably why he went to the airport and I suppose some role would be wrong, I don’t know if it was the Australian Prime Minister who was fully involved in the case, if it was Victoria’s Minister or Craig Tiley, I don’t know why not. I’m in the situation “.

The Russian tennis player, however, did not want to unbalance, not fully knowing Djokovic’s situation: “It is difficult for me to add anything else. If Djokovic had a fair exemption from the rules he should be here; if it doesn’t, it shouldn’t be here.

It sounds easy, but again, we have seen that it can be very complicated in real life, and I don’t know all the details of the story, so that’s why I just focus on myself and my situation. “

Medvedev also clarified the ways in which he learned the news of the medical exemption and the blockade at the airport of the world’s number 1: “I am a new generation, I saw it on my mobile in the morning when all the news arrived.

There was a lot of uncertainty and in fact I didn’t know if in the end he had been kicked out of the country or if he was still here. This is why I say that it is difficult for me to judge all of this. On paper, I repeat, it’s easy: if you have the exemption, you should play here.

If there was some fault in the newspapers and they didn’t let you, well, sometimes it can happen ”. Medvedev explained that visa is a daily problem for a tennis player: “I have had a lot of problems with visas in my career, once I couldn’t play a Challenger in Great Britain and this year the US Open was a big unknown, since I haven’t had a visa for a long time and the embassies were closed due to COVID.

We run into problems and situations with different countries, and now he has it; so, I think the best thing is to ask him if he comments ”. With the possible absence of Djokovic, new scenarios open up as regards the next Australian Open winner and this Daniil Medvedev knows: “Yes, I think that if he doesn’t play we will remove from the tournament a boy who has 20 Grand Slam titles.

Rafa has them too, yes, but the rest of us think we don’t have that many (laughs). But again, I think from what I know, the situation isn’t over yet. Djokovic can still come and compete in the Australian Open, it depends on how things go.

But yes, when someone wins an event nine times, if he doesn’t participate in that event the picture opens up a bit. It’s not a secret “Leaving aside what happens outside, Medvedev also talked about what happens on the tennis court : “It’s true that I already have a lot of tennis on (laughs).

However today I feel better than for example on the first day, my body is getting used to the heat. Before the third set I went to change, there is a small changing room near the track where there was less air and I felt like I was in the mountains, doing the preseason.

These are not easy conditions, but my body is reacting much better now than it was four days ago. This is positive, it is an excellent preparation for the Australian Open in terms of physical effort “.