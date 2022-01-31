Daniil Medvedev, who you don’t expect: “” I won’t tell you why, but during this match against Nadal I definitely stopped dreaming “

Daniil Medvedev in the photo

Daniil Medvedev : “It will be a press conference a little different from the usual one today, because I want to tell you the story of a boy who started playing tennis at the age of 6, and who had big dreams, those of all children who begin to practice. this sport: play in big tournaments, become one of the best. At the age of 12 I started playing the first Tennis Europe tournaments, then I had a great opportunity to perform in front of an important audience, about two thousand people for the final of the Youth Olympic Games, in Turkey. It is in those situations that one begins to think big, to want to be on the most prestigious stages “.

“Then you take another step, and you get to play the Junior Slams. I remember once, when I met John Isner live for the first time and thought about how much bigger he was than he looked on television… Then come the Futures, the Challengers, and it’s the hardest moments. I remember that on several occasions I began to doubt my dreams, to think if it was appropriate to continue chasing them. In the Grand Slams I experienced heavy losses to endure, I remember one against Bonzi, another against Herbert. And I remember the press conferences with only one journalist present. Even in those cases I began to doubt again. But I was in the top 50, among the best of my generation, I kept going “.

“I won’t tell you why, but during this match against Nadal I definitely stopped dreaming. From now on I will only play for myself, to support my family, for the people who love me and for all the Russians, because when I play in Russia I always feel great support from the people. If there is a tournament in Russia, at the cost of missing a Grand Slam event, I will be happy to play that rather than Roland Garros or Wimbledon. The boy stopped dreaming, that’s all.

If we talk about tennis, it is a game that has been decided on a few details. He was phenomenal. Phenomenal. We know Rafa, but this time it was unreal. Unreal, really. But it’s not the defeat or my performance that I’m disappointed with. I am disappointed by the disrespect (of the public, ed), I am angry and disappointed about it. That child who dreamed big is no longer in me today. It will be difficult to continue playing tennis in this way ”.

“When I first faced the Big 3, Roger, Rafa and Novak, everyone seemed to be looking forward to someone who could get to beat them. Today it seems to me that no one wants to see them lose anymore. It is not just a thing of this moment, it is a feeling that comes from afar. But this time it was the pinnacle. Being Russian can affect this aspect: when I play against opponents from other countries, I always feel a lot of warmth around them, little or nothing around me. Well, having said all of that, I have great respect for Rafa and for what he achieved today. In his mind, the win to make tennis history may have been there somewhere, but he handled it in an incredible way. I don’t even want to say that he won because he fought, it would be trivial when we talk about Nadal. He was able to manage everything perfectly. I have a deep respect for him ”.