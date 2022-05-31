Danik Michell raises the temperature with spicy swimsuit video

Daniel Michellthe beautiful model and influencer from Monterrey, “consented” her millions of followers through her social networks with a “spicy” post in which she showed off her tremendous curves by the pool.

Through her official Instagram account, the former participant of Acapulco Shore, the famous MTV reality show, shared a video in which she appears posing in a two-piece swimsuit while playing a fun Reel.

This publication caused madness among her followers, because in a few hours she managed to exceed 668,000 reproductions and got more than 80,000 “likes”, also filling herself with comments in which her fans surrendered to her beauty.

Danik Michell became one of the favorites of Acapulco Shore, because after participating in a couple of seasons, the model from Monterrey has more than 4.9 million followers on Instagram alone.