Entertainment

Danik Michell raises the temperature with spicy swimsuit video

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Daniel Michellthe beautiful model and influencer from Monterrey, “consented” her millions of followers through her social networks with a “spicy” post in which she showed off her tremendous curves by the pool.

Through her official Instagram account, the former participant of Acapulco Shore, the famous MTV reality show, shared a video in which she appears posing in a two-piece swimsuit while playing a fun Reel.

Also read: Cruz Azul presents Diego Aguirre as its new DT for the 2022 Opening

This publication caused madness among her followers, because in a few hours she managed to exceed 668,000 reproductions and got more than 80,000 “likes”, also filling herself with comments in which her fans surrendered to her beauty.

Danik Michell became one of the favorites of Acapulco Shore, because after participating in a couple of seasons, the model from Monterrey has more than 4.9 million followers on Instagram alone.

Follow us on

Bachelor of Journalism, graduated from the University of Guadalajara. Follower of the Sacred Flock. Former host and collaborator of the program High Performance, of Radio UDG; creator of the Kick Off site. LB Rep. No snakes, just ladders. Contact: sergio.castellanos@debate.com.mx

see more

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Resurrection: a suffocating trailer for the psychological thriller with Rebecca Hall

51 seconds ago

Justin Timberlake sells his catalog of songs for 100 million dollars

2 mins ago

Pablo Lyle and the new situation that could complicate his legal case

11 mins ago

Starzplay Sets ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Premiere For July

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button