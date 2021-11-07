Danilo and the Juventus captaincy: “Proud”

Arrived at the Juve In the 2019, after the two experiences at Real Madrid and Manchester City, the defender Brazilian has become a staple of the Juventus team. Danilo is one of the most employed footballers by Merry in the first part of the season: the Juventus coach appreciates him not only for his own quality techniques but also for his skills temperamental. And it is no coincidence that the Brazilian took part in the press conference before the match against Zenit. His experience and his maturity they are also helping a lot inside the locker room where Danilo represents a point of reference even for the youngest. His attachment to the Old Lady, as well as demonstrating it on the pitch and on social media, confirmed it this summer when he decided to change number from sweater, choosing an important number in the history of Juve: the 6 by Gaetano Scirea.