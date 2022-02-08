Danilo Esposito, who is the Executive Chef of Glam di Sanremo

The delicate cuisine of Danilo Esposito is a meeting of refined delicacy between the Ligurian scents and the Neapolitan tradition. A genuine cuisine, whose simplicity is considered and sought after on the study of easy combinations with the enhancement of local fish products of the Ligurian sea.

The Glam Restaurant in the center of Sanremo, a stone’s throw from the Casino, is the cult restaurant of worship and meeting place for lovers of quality cuisine, but especially from big of the Festival.

Sanremo is not only music but also a lot of food, the perfect combination present in Sanremo songs. Let’s find out what singers eat during the week of the Festival.

To open the doors is Roberto Berio, the owner of the restaurant where many singers of the Sanremo Festival stop. Berio is President of Sanremo Honthe network of companies that promote trade and tourism in the city of flowers, as well as head of the press office for 4 years of the Sanremo Festival.

Who is the chef of Glam di Sanremo?

Let’s get to know him better: the chef of the singers of the Italian Song Festival is Danilo Esposito. Neapolitan from the Spanish neighborhoods, before arriving at Glam in Sanremo he worked a lot in his city, in many restaurants in the region. From the Campagnola of Via Tribunali ad Ancient Neapolitan flavors, to then land in France and Spain before returning home.

His is a revisited Mediterranean cuisine, in line with his roots and his identity. In Sanremo it is very popular, in particular by the singing palates. The most requested dishes? Cacio e pepe with raw Sanremo prawns, fresh octopus ndujia and mandarin … Monkfish with salted zabaglione, salmon roe and bread flavored with citrus fruits. Linguine with adamas caviar butter and grated egg yolk marinated with juniper and smoked salt; but not only: particularly appreciated is the Sanremo artichoke salad with raw or grilled local prawns.

The ingredients of Danilo Esposito and the favorite dishes of the Sanremo stars

The choice of raw materials is born with respect for the territory. Talking about their land, using Ligurian products combined with the Neapolitan tradition in perfect harmony with the atmosphere and the welcome of the Glam accompanied by a wine cellar.

What are the favorite dishes of the vip al Glam? Surely those based on Sanremo artichokes and carpaccio with Sanremo shrimp, while AmedeusAppreciate the rossini fillet of chef Esposito.

The winner of the 2020 Festival, Diodatoright on the terrace of the Glamtogether with the runner-up Gabbanicelebrated the victory with Danilo’s kitchen.

Also Gianni Morandi And Lorenzo Jovanotti, winners of the cover evening, choose the kitchen of the executive chef Esposito for the victory dinner. The two greats dined in the private room of the restaurant, tasting dishes based on prawns, artichokes and fish.

Many other well-known faces have dined in the same room over the years. Keanu Reeves, Sugar And Pierfrancesco Favino are fond of gourmets of the cuisine Glam.