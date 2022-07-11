Danilo Medina did not want to talk about the Medusa case

The former President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, ignored responding to the jellyfish case when Diario Libre asked him to express his opinion on the matter.

Medina was approached by this means when leaving an act in San Francisco de Macoris, Duarte province after swearing in new supporters of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), organization that he chairs.

The former head of government left the Duarte province wholesalers club, where he carried out the act of swearing inand while he was going to his vehicle he heard the question, but he did not want to answer and he continued greeting people and walking towards the Yipeta.

In his keynote speech he emphasized that the PLD will hold a national consultation to elect the organization’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

assured, “We already have the logistics, places and equipment for the consultation where we will elect our presidential candidate. We made a government with the hearts of the people.”

He estimated that some 18,000 people will be needed to form part of the staff that will handle the consultation process at the polling stations, to elect the country’s presidential candidate and who will represent the PLD.

“Next October 16 will be the national consultation to elect the candidate, we have six applicants, three women and three men. We will all participate in this process and from there will come out the winner of the consultation and the next president of the Republic”.

He pointed out that, between now and October, the purple party will come out stronger from this process and he assured that “whoever wins, we will arrive united until victory.”

He focused his speech on highlighting what he assures were hundreds of works of various types that were carried out in his administration in the Duarte province. He mentioned road structures and buildings among the main achievements.

He refuted that despite having left the reconstruction of the local San Vicente de Paul hospital at an advanced stage, two years into the PRM government, this work has not been completed.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/09/group-of-people-with-musical-instruments-and-microphones-81a252d1.jpeg Danilo Medina during the swearing-in of new members in the Duerte province. (CESAR JIMÉNEZ/FREE DAILY)

“This is a government that turns a deaf ear while the people shout about the rise in food prices, the insecurity of the streets, the deterioration of the educational system, the people look back because they see the good deeds and in two years they will return to street and will elect the PLD without a doubt”.

In the act named “Adding Stars”it was reported that the new members of the party in the aforementioned province are about 10 thousand.

However, the act was carried out on the event roof of the Provincial Wholesale Club, San Francisco de Macorís municipality, whose capacity is for approximately one thousand people, according to estimates.

They qualified the PRM as the Government of a lot of foam and little chocolate

Temístocles Montás, vice president of the PLD described the current government as “a government of much foam and little chocolate”, 37 days after two years of having assumed power.

“With the inflation situation that exists, Dominicans are being forced to eat less, it is in reverse that we are going”, Montas said.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/09/danilo-medina-y-otro-con-instrumentos-musicales-y-microfonos-845e512b.jpeg Danilo Medina while giving the central speech of the activity. (CESAR JIMÉNEZ/FREE DAILY)

He assured that the purple party is transforming into the party structure, in the province of Duarte, in almost a year of work, some 46 intermediate committees have been confirmed and renewed, representing more than 10,000 new members in the locality.

Catherine Guzmán Martínez, representative of the young women of Duarte said that “nobody has forced me to be here, I am proudly a PLD supporter, the party of great achievements of great works”.

Ana Roque Hernández expressed verses created for Danilo, “He was the president who benefited that great community, providing security, President Medina, a man of great value, worked for the country with great honor.”

People from different sectors of the Duarte province attended, elderly people and some children and adolescents were also seen.