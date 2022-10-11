Danilo Medina: “I have known how to lose and I have also known how to win”

The former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina, assured that “you have to know how to lose”, in reference to the public consultation that the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) will hold on October 16.

The also president of the PLD, during an interview on the radio program Sol de la Mañana, assured that “I know how to lose” and described himself as a “democrat through and through” who has known how to hand over the presidency when it has been his turn.

Regarding this, he said that he handed over the presidency to Hipólito Mejía and the presidential candidacy to Leonel Fernández.

“I am a full-fledged Democrat. I handed over the presidency to President Hipólito Mejía without having earned it. I accepted that I lost. Without losing and losing a primary from Dr. Leonel Fernández as well and I accepted it, I withdrew a little, but I accepted my defeat, “he said.

Regarding the latter, he said that “I did not leave the party nor did I begin to speak ill of my party. So I have known how to lose and I have also known how to win, when you win, you win and when you lose, you lose and that is what everyone has to understand”.

Public consultation

Regarding his message to the candidates for the presidential candidacy with the PLD, Medina indicated that “people have become accustomed to going to contests, to win, not to lose,” but that they must accept when they lose.

“Here you lose and you win, what’s more, there are always more losers than winners. Next Sunday there will be only one winner or winner and there will be five losers. Our challenge is that the colleagues who do not benefit accept the result in a good way, ”he said.

On the other hand, he recalled that in this process it will be the first time that the PLD will present a presidential candidate that has never been: “We are going to present a new product for the next elections, which is what is going to guarantee us to return to the 24”.