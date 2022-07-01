Danilo Medina on the PLD: “Something is happening within this party that so many people join”

The president of Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Danilo Medina Sánchez, responded to those who oppose them politically, saying that the members of the Morara organization are “true militants.”

“What we are seeing from the PLD, I do not see it appearing with any other era, the Dominican Liberation Party in recent months is incomparable, because today other parties deposited a register but those are names that are written, but what we swear are militants. There is a huge difference, we have a register with one million seven hundred thousand that it is deposited in the Central Electoral Board (JCE)”, the former president reported in his speech during the periods 2012-2016; 2016-2020.

Medina recalled that “a former president from the Government was sent to Google to see how the past was, and we make them say ‘don’t look back'”.

The party brought in 233,000 new members in nine months. “Something is happening within this party that so many people join. And the most surprising thing is that about 56% are under 35 years of age, the relief of all is already here and as the word says: You will know them by their fruits”, he said.

At the same time, he exhorted those who make up the PLD not to have “fanaticism” for any candidate, since whoever is elected on October 16 will be the next president of the Dominican Republic.

“Here all the applicants are friends”, Medina clarified.

Danilo made a call to those who want to hold a position to work for it and not believe that because they are from some committee “they have secure positions.”

The former president spoke during the delivery of recognition to presidents of Intermediate Committees and the reception of new members of the party.

The organization’s secretary, Charlie Mariotti, said that this party “has been persecuted and harassed” for two years.

“Besieged, besieged, beaten, for two years and even so we have not backed down on the contrary, at a steady pace, so it is a great satisfaction to receive them,” argued Mariotti.

The event brought together Andrés Navarro, Abel Martínez, Francisco Domínguez Brito, Rubén Bichara, Radhamés Camacho and other senior leaders.

Tribute to Euclides Gutiérrez Félix

The activity paid tribute to the political and educational career of Euclides Gutiérrez Félix, who is still a member of the party.

Danilo Medina stressed that when his party was “divided into groups” Gutiérrez Félix was the only one who continued without a side, only following the ideals of Juan Bosch.

“I want you to know that in times of “groups”, the only one that Euclides followed were the ideals of Juan Bosch,” said Medina.