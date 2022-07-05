Danilo Medina: The PLD will be strengthened after the consultation on October 16

On October 16, the Dominican Liberation Party will hold its public consultation to elect the presidential candidate who will represent them in the 2024 elections. According to the president of that political organization, Danilo Medina, everything is ready for consultation and considers that they will be strengthened after their open elections.

“We are going to come out stronger because there are no enemies or adversaries here; Before becoming competitors, our applicants are companions and companions, and they are friends,” Medina said before assuring that the purple party already has the technical teams ready to be used in the process and the places where the voting centers will be established.

For the national consultation on October 16 There are six candidates: Luis de León, Maritza Hernández, Margarita Cedeño, Francisco Domínguez Brito, Abel Martínez and Karen Ricardo, indicated in the order of the ballot, in whom Medina has placed the trust that, regardless of who is elected, he will be the new president of the Republic.

The party hopes that the entire population will participate in the consultation to select the candidate who has the best evaluation of the citizens for the general elections of the year 2024.

These statements were offered by the former president during the swearing-in of some 8,049 new members in Dajabón that are integrated into the padrón of the party he directs and that are also already in 41 Intermediate Committees, along with the more than 14,000 validated.

“They want them not to look back”

At the event, held at the Dajabón sports center, Medina recalled the achievements in that province during his eight years in office, among them he mentioned roads and other infrastructure, as well as works for the benefit of the health, education, agriculture and cattle raising.

“We worked so that people could see what a government can do for their country; you know that because you have memory and this is precisely what annoys some that they want the Dominican people not to look back now,” he added, referring to the demands of the population to the current government.

The former senator sonia matthew In her capacity as provincial president, she opened the activity, predicting the departure of the current rulers whom she blamed for the high cost of living and the deterioration of services. While Luis Miguel Pérez, on behalf of the youth He continued with his message to Mateo and then Albania Miguelina Álvarez Tavares intervened on behalf of Dajabón’s wife, according to a press release.

“Adding Stars”

Week after week, the president of the PLD has led five similar events in different parts of the country, swearing in more than 300,000 new PLD supporters. The next destination is the Duarte province.