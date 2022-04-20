Danilo Medina will resume political activities: he will return to the streets in May

The ex-president Daniel Medina will return to the streets at the end of next month to resume his political agenda as president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD)according to what was reported by the general secretary of that party, Charlie Mariotti; at the end of a meeting of the Political Committee.

Medina will be leading the swearing in of new members in a program of events that will start on Sunday May 22 to July 31.

The Secretary General of the PLD informed of the decision adopted by his Political Committee at the end of the meeting that lasted about five hours, learning about the issues mentioned and others on the internal agenda.

“As of May, specifically on the 22nd, the swearing-ins begin, with the presence of the president of our Party, Danilo Medina, in Azua. They asked for him and they wanted him in the streets, he goes to the streets, ”said Mariotti.

The announcement of the May activity was completed with the commitments of the next June and July: On June 5, Bonao; June 12 Santo Domingo North; June 19 in Barahona; June 26 in Dajabón; on July 3 in Higüey; July 10, in San Francisco de Macorís; on July 17 in San Pedro de Macorís; on July 24, in Santo Domingo province, constituency 2 and on July 31, San Juan province.

“That was approved by the Political Committee today, and thanks to God, we will have our president in the streets,” Mariotti explained to the journalists who covered the meeting of the Political Committee of the PLD corresponding to the month of April.

Mariotti reported that in a cut made last Monday on the digital platform of the PLD (Ciloe) 160 thousand new members were countedthe vast majority in the age range between 18 to 35 years.

These activities will mark the president’s return for the first time since October of last year, when he led acts of the same nature in Saint ChristopherI and Santiago.

During that period, Medina gave a private speech during an event at the beginning of the February month, where the holding of consultations to formalize the presidential candidates of the former ruling party was announced, in which he indicated that this political organization needs to return to power to conclude “the unfinished work that we carry.”

In mid-March, the former head of state went to the funeral home in the memorial garden to give andcondolences to the family of former President Hipólito Mejía for the death of former First Lady Doña Rosa Gómez de Mejía.

Development of the meeting of the Political Committee

At 3:15 p.m. with statements to the media, the meeting of the Political Committee of the PLD, held at the National House, concluded, Reinaldo Pared Pérez of the PLD, which had begun at 10:25 p.m. morning.

The former President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, President of the PLD, and Charles Mariotti, its Secretary General, led the meeting with a front line in which Temístocles Montás, Vice President of the PLD, and the former Vice President of the Republic, Jaime David Fernández Mirabal and the delegate before the Central Electoral Board, José Ramón Fadul.

About 37 of a registration of 45 members of the management body participated in the meeting that took place in the Welcome Sandoval Room.

made their excuses Francisco Domínguez Brito, Francisco Javier García, Ramón Ventura Camejo, Lucia Medina, Miriam Cabral, Margarita Cedeño, Gonzalo Castillo and José del Castillo.

Mariotti explained the qualities of the PLD leaders who accompanied him in the final summary to the media: Rafael Hidalgo, a leader of the municipal sector, former president of Fedomu and former mayor of Azua, Domingo Contreras, one of the greatest connoisseurs of the municipality in the Dominican Republic, Anyolino Germosén, mayor of one of the main and richest municipalities in the province of Santiago, Tamboril and Secretary of Municipal Affairs of the PLD and Andrés Navaro, linked to the municipality for some time.