Danilo Petrucci: “Now a new challenge: the United States” – Sport

Beyond the final result, he was the absolute star of the Dakar: right to dedicate the 51st episode of #atuttogas to Danilo Petrucci, great with a helmet on his head, but also in the paddock: his daily direct on Instagram have allowed thousands and thousands of fans to follow, as never before, what is happening in the middle of the desert. To paraphrase an old slogan, Petrux conveyed passion.

“It is a very hard, very long race, not only for the kilometers that are covered in a single day. It is infinite, after a while you lose count of the stages, you no longer know what day it is … This race takes you to the end of your physical and mental strength. It’s very hard, all kinds of things happen to you, but it’s fascinating, you share the experience with lots of people. I have always been “anti-social”, but I wanted to tell this world through my direct. It was a great experience. I have to think about it, but I think I’ll do it again, I like it: in this race I don’t have all the limitations I had with a MotoGP. Indeed, I’m lucky to be big: I got to the end, despite all the blows I gave. At the beginning I struggled to get into the philosophy of this race, because you can’t control all the variables, like you do in MotoGP. And I also had many technical problems, even the mono broke: that’s why I crashed in the last stage, three kilometers from the finish ”.

Many aspects that impressed Danilo.

“The speed, crazy: in some places you go very fast, not only in terms of maximum speed, but also of average, standing on the platforms, without knowing what is after a bump … Navigation is very difficult, it is there where I need to improve more : there are many different scenarios. It is very complicated: I will have to learn about navigation rather than technique and speed, the former have something more ”.

Victory: an indescribable emotion.

“I started to feel it from the third stage, with very fast sections, like in a MotoGP race: there were corners in 4-5-6 gear, with crazy averages. The emotions are different: you win at Mugello or Le Mans, everything “explodes”, at the Dakar I discovered I had made it when I was in the embassy, ​​while I was trying to redo my passport (lost by Danilo during the second stage, NDA) … The emotion It was great, because this victory made me unique: since I was a child I pursued the possibility of leaving my mark, I succeeded thanks to the Dakar. Let’s say that the satisfaction was the same, even if the scenario is very different. Understanding that I made history was one of the greatest emotions of my life “.

Then we talk about the future.

“I would certainly like to return to the Dakar, even if there were some misunderstandings with KTM. On the other hand, I am happy to have remained on excellent terms with Ducati and with the people of Borgo Panigale and that they wanted me to go to the USA, even if it is not yet official… I made this choice to have a new experience, in another continent. I would like to find a way to continue doing the Dakar, but we do one thing at a time. In America I would like to rebuild “my” Danilo, as we saw in the Dakar: to have fun again. They told me, they had never seen me as happy as I was in the Dakar ”.

The complete episode, number 51, of #atuttogas, the Moto.it podcast will be available to listen to from next Sunday, January 23, 2022, on the website and on the main podcast platforms.