Danilo saves Juve and recaptures Atalanta 1-1 in extremis: the Champions play-off has no winners | First page

There Juventus catches up to the 92nd Atalanta and ends with a 1-1 draw, what was, in all respects, a true play-off for a Champions League spot. The second big match of the 25th matchday of Serie A, the sixth return, was experienced at very high levels and open face by both teams who have collected opportunities and achieved little. Malinovskyi’s missile, entered from the bench, had deluded Gian Piero Gasperiniwhile Danilo’s header from a corner kick rebalanced the game and rejected the Nerazzurri’s assault in fourth place which remains (albeit with one more match) owned by the Bianconeri Max Allegri.

It is actually Juventus who start the first half in the best possible way with the first chance that arrives at the 3 ‘with Sportiello flying on the shooting range of Vlahovic cornering. Always the former Florentine head goes close to scoring twice in a few minutes but does not find the dangerous impact towards the Bergamo goal which remains incredibly bewitched even on the left around Dybala from his favorite sod (ball on the side of a puff).

Atalanta settles down and slowly takes field and awareness. The first ring is from De Roon that sends high in a split on a corner, then it’s up to Muriel incredibly not to find the door after an empty exit (with a foul at least by yellow on Koopmeiners) of Szczesny. Finally, the most important protagonist is Jeremie Boga who slipping into the area twice out of two kicks at the penultimate bulwark De Ligt which holds the impact (and the shots) and sends the teams at half-time in a draw.

In the second half, the Nerazzurri again become dangerous with De Roon that compels Szczesny intervention on a shot from the edge. A shiver that, this time, provokes the Juventus reaction with Vlahovicagain he, who forces Sportiello to the umpteenth prodigious intervention of his race. Gasperini, without injured Zapata, removes Muriel and plays the card Malinovskyi from the bench advancing Koopmeiners from false 9.

The choice turns out to be the right one because the Ukrainian first rolls vertically, sending De Ligt to the bar and forcing him to foul from the limit in retreat and then at the intersection fires a missile on the following free-kick that gives Atalanta the goal of the advantage which interrupts Szczesny’s unbeaten run in the championship after 381 minutes.

Allegri changes, he even tries to play the 4 strikers at the same time in the field, but in the forcing to find the equal it is still Atalanta with the crossbar hit by Hateboer on an assist from Malinovskyi to make herself more dangerous. Just when the Bianconeri’s efforts seemed to die out, in the 92nd on a corner conquered almost unexpectedly by Cuadrado, Dybala brush in the center of the area a cross that Danilo transforms into the 1-1 goal that closes the match and freezes the final 1-1 that is useless for either the Champions League race or the Scudetto run-up.