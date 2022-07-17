Danilo: “The people look back because they know that in two years they will not be wrong again”

The former President of the Republic, Daniel Medinaassured that Dominicans “look back” to make comparisons with the situation that currently going through, assuring that they do so because, for the next presidential elections, “they will not be wrong again.”

“The people look back, they look back because they have memory and they make comparisons, and they look forward because they know that in two years they will decide their destiny again and they will not make mistakes again,” said the president of the Dominican Liberation Party ( PLD).

These statements by the former president were made during a swearing-in ceremony for around 6,500 new members of the PLD, where he added that Dominican families are facing more difficulties than before.

“Today we are witnesses of what happens when a government works for a few and with its back to the great majority. We hear how people scream about the rise in food and electricity prices. How people complain about the lack of opportunities or the abandonment of the field, ”he said before those present at the Club de Los Mina sports center, in the Santo Domingo Este municipality.

In addition, he made a call for hope and recalled that the PLD has a “proven vocation for service”, affirming that the new members must always be committed leaders who must bring solutions and reach out to those who need it most.

Renewal

In what has become a Sunday tradition, the PLD has announced the swearing-in of thousands of new members ahead of the “open consultation” to choose its presidential candidate for 2024 from six candidates.

This consultation is scheduled to take place next October 16 and in it you can participate, in addition to the members of the PLD, the entire voting population, except the militancy of other parties.

There are currently six applicants, Luis de León, Maritza Hernández, Margarita Cedeño, Francisco Domínguez Brito, Abel Martínez and Karen Ricardo.

“Adding stars”

According to the PLD, they have already sworn in more than 350 thousand new affiliates.

This Sunday’s activity began at 10:35 in the morning with the arrival at the Medina campus together with the general secretary of the PLD, Chales Mariotti, and a representation of the Political Committee, who were received by a Entourage of the Direction of the circumscription 2 from Santo Domingo East.