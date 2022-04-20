Danilo will take to the streets from May 22

The former President of the Republic Daniel Medinawill start on May 22 with a series of swearing-in of new members of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).

The measure was adopted after a meeting of more than five hours of the Political Committee of the PLDwhich approved that the swearing in be headed by Medina, president of the organization.

The general secretary of the PLDCharlie Mariotti reported that the former president’s presence “was requested by the people.”

“They start in May, specifically on May 22, the swearing-in starts with the presence of the president of our party, in Azua. They asked for it and they wanted it in the streets, it goes to the streets”Mariotti pointed out.

He also presented the swearing-in itinerary that he will carry out. On June 5, Medina will be in the province of Bonao; on the 12th in North Santo Domingo; on the 19th in Barahona and on the 26th in Dajabón.

Similarly, the president of the opposition party will visit the municipality of Higüey on July 3; on the 10th he will be in San Francisco de Macorís; on the 17th in San Pedro de Macoris; on the 24th in Santo Domingo, constituency two, and on July 31 the swearing-in will culminate in San Juan, where Medina is from.

“That was approved by the Political Committee today, and thanks to God we will have our president in the streets,” Mariotti said.

The general secretary of the PLDassured that at the cut of this past Monday, he had “duly audited” a total of 160,000 men and women, “predominantly young people between 18 and 35 years old” interested in the PLD.

They will respect the “golden rule”

Similarly, during the meeting attended by 37 members of the 45 in total that make up the enrollment of the Political Committee, they approved of respecting the “Golden Rule“.

Charlie Mariotti assured that they will respect this rule, since they are a “coherent party, which is committed to strengthening democracy”, “contrary to the government party, the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM)”, which, according to what he pointed out, have carried out a ” hunt for mayors using the state treasury”.

“Despite all these things, our party, in accordance with its vocation and above all its commitment to Dominican democracy, will be supporting the Golden Rule and, in this sense, we instruct all our mayors, members, aldermen and aldermen to accept the call of the party”, declared the general secretary of the PLD.

The “Golden Rule”, is an agreement that establishes that the president of each chapter house of the city councils must be chosen by the party organization that has won the mayor’s office during the electoral tournament.