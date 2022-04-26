Danna Paola and Belinda could star in the remake of this famous movie TOGETHER

Belinda has established herself within the entertainment industry in Mexico as one of the women most followed by the spotlight, this is sometimes due to the polemics Of the singer.

However, it is not only the tendentious aspect that attracts the attention of the woman what has fallen in love with various singers such as Lupillo Rivera or Christian Nodal, but also Beli She is recognized for her talent.

Belinda returns to the acting world

It is known that after his thunder with Christian Nodal (last February 2022) the famous actress and singer Belinda She has resumed her career as an actress.

Let’s remember that Belinda He started in the world of acting when he was very young. smalland one of her first leading roles was in the children’s telenovela “Cómplices al rescue”, where Belinda starred in the two leading roles, that of Mariana and the one of Silvana.

Nevertheless, Recently We have seen the famous singer returning to the acting guild, and she did this through the Spanish Netflix series welcome to edenwhere Belinda has stolen cameras.

Belinda could act with Danna Paola

It is precisely under this scenario that has now drawn attention to the fact that Belinda could also return to the theater and this could happen next to Danna Paola.

This information was revealed by the Mexican producer of theater and Alejandro Gou, considered one of the most important in his guild, who is waiting to be sold the rights to the history of the movie “Mean Girls”, better known as “Mean Girls” same which is an icon and despite the fact that it was launched in 2004 it is still one of the favorites by the public, since it is starred by Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

And it is precisely within this panorama that has now called the attention the fact that both celebrities could act boards in this production but in his Format theatrical.

“I am already scrubbing and scrubbing so that they give me the rights, because according to how they were going to release the film, but I will continue insisting because as soon as they give them to me I have the yes from Danna and the yes from Belinda“, revealed the producer before the press who attended the last function of the staging “José El Soñador”.

