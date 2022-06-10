Danna Paola and Belinda, together in the Mexican version of ‘Mean Girls’?

Belinda and Danna Paola have been singled out for their alleged rivalry, but now they could share the stage in the theater as protagonists of the musical and Mexican version of ‘Heavy Girls’.

Producer Alejandro Gou, who has been responsible for the musicals ‘Vaselina’ and ‘Hoy no me puede rising’, assured that he is in talks with both so that the project becomes a reality.

“They are super interested in doing ‘Heavy Girls‘, but you have to see times, that both can. It would be incredible for the Mexican public to see these incredible actresses and singers on stage.”

He added that it is already a fact that the work is going to be done, but that if you want to have as protagonists Danna and Belinda it is necessary to make the working times of each one compatible.

A work that brings together the talent of both would leave aside the rumors that both maintain a rivalry and that they could not be in the same project.

However, if both accept they would be rivals on stageas they would play the roles of Regina George and Cady Heroncharacters who in the film maintain a war of school pranks.

The film was originally released in 2004 and starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. There was a second version, but it was not accepted with success by the public.

aej