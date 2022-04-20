Danna Paola and Belinda together in the remake of “Mean Girls”?

Danna Paola Y Belinda They have become the divas of Mexican pop, but can you imagine them performing together? It could be possible thanks to alex gou.

The two singers have constantly been compared on social networks thanks to their work, however, they have maintained a cordial relationship that was more than demonstrated thanks to the message of condolences from Belinda to Danna after the death of her grandmother, which he quelled any rumors of enmity.

And although both singers debuted on the same television station, they could never cross paths, not even when working on the platform of streaming, Netflix.

Despite this, fate continues to put them in the same place, because in 2020 they participated in the Awards Spotify, where they even posed together for a photo. In said event, Danna was the host, while the coach of “Mexico’s voice” presented his song Love at first sight.

However, a job together may come to fruition thanks to producer Alex Gou, who commented on his intention to unite the artists in a stage performance directed by him. It must be remembered that both the interpreter of Sodium like the Spanish have already worked with him and could turn the dream of Mexicans into reality.

The producer confessed that he was facing a challenge, but not only because he wanted to bring together the pop divas, because the project in which he wants to do it is nothing more and nothing less than an adaptation of the classic mean girls released in 2004 and starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

“If something happens with her (Danna Paola) and Belinda, I want to do ‘Mean Girls’. If it happens, invite them later to do ‘Lies’. I don’t know, there is nothing concrete, but they are always contemplated”. -Alex Gou.

With what leaves the project as a “we will see”, but they can begin to dream of the stars together in one of the most famous films of the 2000s.

