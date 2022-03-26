Danna Paola confesses the reason why she left Eleazar Gómez

Danna Paola and Eleazar Gomez They maintained one of the most controversial relationships in the middle of the show more than 10 years agodue to their age difference of nearly a decade while starring in the telenovela “Dare to Dream”.

Although the interpreter of “Bad Fame” has decided to remain silent after the arrest of his ex for violating the singer Tefi Valenzuelarecently had an interview with the Mexican program “Ventaneando”.

Although in the interview Danna Paola tried to be discreetin this one he indirectly called “toxic person” to Eleazar Gómez and determined the reason why she left him:

“One passes and gets rid of toxic people in life to celebrate new people who arrive and use all the experiences in favor, now it’s time to share experiences”.

“I don’t like how to remember things that they don’t go with me nowI am happy and grateful to God and to life,” added the singer.

Danna Paola and Eleazar Gomez.

What does Danna Paola think of Tefi Valenzuela?

Given the situation faced Tefi Valenzuela, Danna Paola expressed generically: “I think the most important thing is how I say it again, support each otheramong artists whoever they are, I think the most important thing is to know that there is a hand there by your side that can support you, give you advice”.

After the arrest of eleazar gomezsome videos were recalled in which the actor seemed to have violent behavior with the interpreter of “Calla tú”of which, she has not wanted to speak openly.