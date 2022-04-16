Danna Paola crowned as the goddess of bikinis with this revealing blue swimsuit | PHOTO

Like many people from the capital, some celebrities took the opportunity to escape this weekend to find a little peace and distraction on beaches and various tourist destinations, and among the celebrities who decided to enjoy the sun and the sand, it stands out Danna Paolawho caused a sensation on social networks.

The interpreter of ‘Hey Pablo’ He used his Instagram account to share with his followers some of the fun he is experiencing right now.

Well, it turns out that taking advantage of the hot weather, the also Mexican actress decided vacation on the beach to relax a bit and change the scenery and music for the sun and the sea.

It was so through some instastories, the talented star of ‘Elite’ wowed her followers with a beautiful blue ensemble, which included not only an adorable bikini, but an incredible pant-like sarong in the same shade.

Danna Paola enjoys the Easter holidays

Her beach outfit was complemented by a discreet golden chain that the singer used as a necklace to adorn her delicate look.

Besides, Danna Paola was crowned as the goddess of bikinis implementing incredible beach waves in her hair, which combined perfectly with her revealing outfit.

Danna wore a revealing blue glitter bikini

So if just like her you want be the sensation in these Easter holidaysdo not forget to pay attention to your accessories and hairstyle for the beach or the pool.

Note that there are different bikini styles and you can choose the one that best suits your needs, whether it is one discovered like the one in Danna Paola or one a little less daring.

The important thing is that you feel comfortable and that you can enjoy every moment; sunbathe, take pictures and enjoy this vacation to relax, just like you do Danna Paola.

