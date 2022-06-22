Entertainment

Danna Paola falls in love with her fans with a photo in a swimsuit

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Danna Paolathe beautiful Mexican singer and actress, surprised her millions of followers through her social networks by sharing a “spicy” publication in which she appears enjoying her free time from the beach.

Through her official Instagram account, Danna Paola shared a photograph in which she appears posing with a green top, which left her tremendous figure visible to all her fans.

Also read: Liga MX Super Cup at risk; Cruz Azul adds 9 infections

This post did not go unnoticed among her followers, because just a couple of hours later, the photo already exceeded 640,000 “likes” and 3,000 comments, in which the Mexican was showered with praise.

With participation in music and the world of television since she was a child, Danna Paola is one of the most important artists of the moment and only on her Instagram account she has more than 33.7 million followers.

Recently, Danna Paola has been “breaking” her with her participation in the Elite series and her latest album, entitled “KO”

Follow us on

Bachelor of Journalism, graduated from the University of Guadalajara. Follower of the Sacred Flock. Former host and collaborator of the program High Performance, of Radio UDG; creator of the Kick Off site. LB Rep. No snakes, just ladders. Contact: sergio.castellanos@debate.com.mx

see more

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Carlos Lechuga, the Cuban director who prefers to sell pizzas to make a film about Raúl Castro

9 seconds ago

Dakota Fanning would be Sue Storm in Fantastic Four

1 min ago

The most beautiful face that exists is that of Amber Heard, so science says

11 mins ago

Ethan Hawke praises Obi-Wan Kenobi and says he wants to be a part of Star Wars

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button