Danna Paola falls in love with her fans with a photo in a swimsuit

Danna Paolathe beautiful Mexican singer and actress, surprised her millions of followers through her social networks by sharing a “spicy” publication in which she appears enjoying her free time from the beach.

Through her official Instagram account, Danna Paola shared a photograph in which she appears posing with a green top, which left her tremendous figure visible to all her fans.

This post did not go unnoticed among her followers, because just a couple of hours later, the photo already exceeded 640,000 “likes” and 3,000 comments, in which the Mexican was showered with praise.

With participation in music and the world of television since she was a child, Danna Paola is one of the most important artists of the moment and only on her Instagram account she has more than 33.7 million followers.

Recently, Danna Paola has been “breaking” her with her participation in the Elite series and her latest album, entitled “KO”