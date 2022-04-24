Danna Paola gives a twist to the denim miniskirt with a visible thong

This is not the first time Danna Paola shine the trend of the exposed thong. In fact, the Mexican singer She has been an innate defender of expose the lingerie over your baggy jeans and share it on your social networks. However, flowy pants have not been the only garment with which he incurs in this wink of style that he had boom in the 2000s. Now it does it above the denim mini skirts.

And it is that with the arrival of the summerthe tiny closet pieces they find, in the climate, the pretext needed to create combinations as extreme as they are eloquent. So decreed the actress, Danna Paolawith a video that he shares on his TikTok account that he has set to music with Ana Bárbara’s Bandido.

The denim miniskirt is worn with the thong in sight, according to Danna Paola

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

With a look made up of a denim mini skirt light tone, matching a bikini top, cowboy hat, white platform sneakers and a body chain as an accessory, interpreter of Cachito commitment to show underwear above the hip bones, forming a V that appears on the sides.

If we look back two decades, during the time period of the pop culture in which the garments they took rubbing the pelvis, a list of celebrities come out with this trend. As an example, there were Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Rihanna and Halle Berry with looks full of glitter and bright colors – in addition to Juicy Couture-style pants.

Now the trend has returned in garments that are designed in such a way that it is not necessary remove the thong from the pants or skirt. The example is in the G string dress that Hailey Bieber wore at the 2019 MET Gala or in the Versace design that Bella Hadid wore in the Spring-Summer 2020 collection.