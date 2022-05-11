Danna Paola, Katy Perry, Emma Watson, and their asymmetrical earrings

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

Frame your face and give it a very modern and alternative touch with these playful accessories that you will love to wear every day. Read on to discover the asymmetrical earrings that Emma Watson, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry and Danna Paola were crazy about.

1. Joey Baby Earrings: A very special duo that includes a small and discreet sparkling detail that is ideal for women who love glitter and who are looking for sophisticated accessories that can be used equally casually or formally.

2. Sterling Forever Earring: Do not hesitate and move with the fringed garments that Hollywood celebrities adore and that you can complement with this fabulous accessory that has divine metal chains.

3. Joey Baby Earrings: Do not hesitate to bet on amulets to protect yourself all year round and attract positive energies, since this duo has divine quartz that are ideal to protect you from the bad vibes of the people around you.

4. Sterling Forever Earrings: Join the celebs in the multi-earring trend by simply adding this set of earrings that don’t require piercings to fit around your entire ear for a very contemporary touch.

5. Joey Baby Earrings: We love the flirtatious and playful touch of this duo that integrates a smiley face that will bring smiles to everyone and that will look amazing when combined with your resin accessories to refresh your look this season.

6. Sterling Forever Earrings: We love this set of earrings that has several options for you to play and mix as you like while accessorizing with chains to shine like a Hollywood star.

7. Joey Baby Earrings: Reinvent yourself with the bohemian style that never goes out of style by adding this duo to your accessory kit that looks vintage and that adds a bit of warmth to any outfit you want to wear casually.

8. Sterling Forever Earrings: If you are a more minimalist woman or you want fun options that you can use and share with your daughters, then add this set that are ideal jewelry for girls, earrings, bracelets and more for the little princesses of the home

Complement your outfit with these pieces

9. Eleven Top by Venus Williams: A staple that you can elevate with your colorful leather jackets to brighten up your look. outfits and accessorize with metallic jewelry in different shades to make your asymmetrical earrings stand out.

10. Lola Jeans Trouser: Do not forget to include in your wardrobe the jeans loose and comfortable fashion that will be a great ally when adding accessories statement and XXL jewelry, the accessories of the famous that you should not miss this 2022, to your daily outfits.

11. Urban Expressions Bag: Do not miss the mini bags in which the famous carry only the essentials and that you must have if you want your outfits to feel modern and your earrings to be the point of attention.

12. Besame Cosmetics Lipstick: A basic model in every woman’s makeup kit that adds a natural pink touch to the lips, as its formula highlights the pH and intensifies the unique tone of your skin.

13. Ideal Fashions Eyeglasses: Complement your face with these wonderful sunglasses that have a very modern cut that highlights the best features of the face and makes it look much more feminine.

14. Koio Tennis: Don’t forget that footwear is very important, so opt for white tennis shoes like those of the famous and give a very neutral and simple touch to your outfits without compromising comfort.

