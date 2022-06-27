Danna Paola raised the temperature with “perreo” in full Pride 2022 | VIDEO

This weekend took place in Mexico City the March for Gay Pride 2022 and various memories have been circulating on social networks that will be for posterity.

One of the most iconic cases was that of Danna Paola, 27-year-old Mexican singer who participated in Pride as part of the cast of the TikTok float.

Before more than 200,000 people, who gathered throughout Reforma Avenue, The interpreter of “Bad Fame” managed to captivate with her best steps.

In a clip that went viral on Twitter, Danna can be seen dancing the legendary “Gasolina”, a song that became an anthem for the singer Daddy Yankee.

“The perfect person does not exist… Danna Paola dancing reggaeton from the old man,” wrote a social media user

Prior to her presentation at PRIDE 2022, Danna Paola shared with her fans the beautiful and brilliant outfit that she would wear this afternoon in the center of the city.

As usual in her, glamor and glitter could not be missing, so with A miniskirt with fringes and a sequined crop top, Danna Paola became a TikTok sensation.

In fact, his video contains comments like “You are the princess of Latin pop”; “I love you Danna, thanks for supporting us” and “Thank you for always raising your voice and showing your support on such important issues, you are great and a goddess.”

As accessories, Danna Paola opted for shiny silver earrings and an illuminated ring with the colors of the rainbow and the TikTok logo.

