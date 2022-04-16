Danna Paola raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

Danna Paola spoke a few days ago about her anxiety problems and how she deals with it. During a talk on the podcast of “Doubts are given”, the interpreter of “No bailes sola” and “Hey Pablo” revealed that since she was 15 years old, she has suffered from panic and anxiety attacks, which have increased over time.

“Decisions cause me anxiety… Choosing something that is going to be definitive scares me,” he said. danna. “The older you are, the more you try to hide it, but the opposite has happened to me. It has freed me up more to say, ‘it’s fine, this is happening to me and I’m going to give myself the time,’” the actress expanded.

In the last hours, Danna Paola He posted two photos on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers around the world. In it you can see the brunette displaying all her beauty leaning on a palm tree on a sunny day. The native of Mexico City posed with a metallic gray swimsuit, her hair loose and dark sunglasses.

Danna Paola. Source: Instagram Danna Paola

“Under the effects of the full moon” was the simple and short text that he chose Paula to accompany his recent and summer snapshots on the camera network.

Danna Paola. Source: Instagram Danna Paola

As expected, this publication that has as its sole protagonist the interpreter of “Lucrecia Montesinos” in the Spanish series “Elite” was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 200 thousand hearts. In addition, the 26-year-old artist received thousands of messages of affection and praise from her loyal fans in her aforementioned post. Among the messages that stood out the most is that of the artist Henry Jimenez Kerbox who wrote to him: “Cuerpazooooo” along with a fire emoji.