Danna Paola reaffirms the normcore trend with her latest white sneakers

Good news: the white jeans They are no longer that somewhat shocking piece that we wore on a hot day back in the 90s. They now occupy a place of honor, as the favorite piece of sophisticated and neat women (just remember to Ali MacGraw in Love Story already Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy walking around New York to be clear about our inspiration).

The white jeans they can be a somewhat bold choice, especially when living in a humid climate. You don’t want to be the victim of black streaks from bumping into something or muddy hems from an unhappy interaction with wet pavement.

But it is in the correct cut (opt for the straight ones, not the skinny ones), the right material (thick, not stretchy), and the right shade (bone and ivory) that you can add shine to any attire.

The only problem, it seems, will be choosing between the high end pairs of Prada or the pants in classic cuts, like the famous pair of denim from Levi’s. You will have to find one that suits you. Personal style and the shape of your body.

But you don’t have to look everywhere: From the flared even the tightest, with straight boot cuteven prints… Here we have them all:

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Ramón Barreto.