Danna Paola shows off her best sports style with white tennis shoes and leggings

Danna Paolamore and more, surprises with its versatility in their fashion choices. Singer Easily switch from one style to another, effortlessly, and come out on top every time. Just look at her social networks and get inspired by her outfits that stand out for fabulous pieces in vibrant colors, those that instantly captivate. However, when this is not the case, she also resorts to more urban outfits, which she complements with the classics. white tennis, an essential basic that can never be missing this season.

Mexican singer, Danna Paola, is part of the celebrities like Bella HadidKatie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowskiamong others, who fall in love with the comfort and design of the sneakers. Actually, it is not surprising his inclination towards white models with delicate details, since they are usually combined with oversize outfits such as hip jeans, high-waisted shorts and even tailoring. Now she too actress, extend this trend and shows us how to wear them with sports leggingswithout the outfit looking boring.

How to wear white sneakers with sports leggings according to Danna Paola?

Danna Paola wears white sneakers from Puma 2022. Courtesy of Cougar

As an ambassador for PUMA, the interpreter of Bad Fame, is part of the new campaign of the sports brand, where she was photographed with a vibrant and glittery outfit. It’s about a overall sporty lookwhich is made up of leggings turquoise blue with metallic details in the form of stars, a sports bra of the same color together with the star dust tennis. A quite feminine styling, inspired by the beauty of galaxies. The complements? A choker, necklaces, bracelets and rings in electric colors, like her makeup in lilac tones.