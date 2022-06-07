Danna Paola: The lipstick to achieve a complete makeup on the beach without spending more

Danna Paola continues to add successes to his career as a singer while becoming a benchmark in the fashionthis time he gave the perfect tip for those looking to wear a Natural makeup on the beach during your next Summer Vacation, all without spending more.

The interpreter of “Bad Fame” joined the list of celebrities in Mexico and Hollywood who have opened the doors to Vogue to learn more about their intimacy through their luxurious bags, which has served as an inspiration for their fans at the moment to say what to carry without taking up so much space.

To achieve this during the holidays and achieve a complete natural makeup that withstands high temperatures and the water of the pool or the sea, Danna Paola uses inks. It’s about a simple lipstick that will help save space in the suitcase and has the function of three other cosmetics for the face

The inks They have gained popularity among celebrities because they provide a natural look with a hint of color that resembles skin tone, as if they were flushed. The inks are usually last up to 10 hours without the need for retouching and can be used both on the lips and on the cheeks and the eyelids as shadows.

Danna Paola uses an ink from the Benefit brand that costs 600 pesos, however, the price can vary and Yuya launched a line of these lipsticks in various colors whose price is almost 200 pesos. Although they can also be found in supermarkets at a lower cost.

famous bag

Camila Cabello, Zoe Saldaña, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Emma Watson, Victoria Beckham and Eiza González are the celebrities who have shown what they have in their bags, leaving their followers breathless for some of their unexpected items.

In the case of Eiza Gonzalez, her bag revealed some of her greatest tastes such as reading and the love she has for her scene partners; however, he was a balm which surprised his fans since it can be obtained in pharmacies or supermarkets for only 50 pesos.

Salma Hayek surprised his fans with what he has in his louis vuitton bag, because they assured that although he has been away from Mexico for a long time, he does not stop having the heart of a mexican mom.

One of the items that cannot be missing in the luxurious bag of the actress from Veracruz is Lignum vitae, also called “sacred wood” is believed to have energetic purposes and is used to attract harmony, peace and tranquility. She also carries with her a chili powder bottle that you put in all your food.

