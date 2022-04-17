Danna Paola turns on the nets posing with a micro bikini that exposed her spectacular silhouette

Some days ago Danna Paola caused a stir by confirming her romance with Alex Hoyer, with whom she confessed to being very much in love and living a happy stage; however, this time she has given something to talk about again after appearing posing with a microbikini that showed that she is at her best.

The Mexican artist continues to captivate millions of fans thanks to her voice, with which she has positioned herself as one of the most important pop singers today, in addition to her undoubted talent as an actress. But this time she showed that another of her great qualities is her beauty.

It was precisely through his official Instagram account, where he boasted to almost 34 million followers that he also has a spectacular body. And it is that she welcomed the weekend posing with a tiny swimsuit that showed her silhouette like few times.

Posing under the rays of the sun and hugging a palm tree, the 26-year-old artist who rose to fame in children’s soap operas drew sighs wholesale, because exposed to the camera her stylized silhouette thanks to a metallic blue bikini of strips.

“Under the effects of the full moon“Was the phrase with which Danna Paola accompanied the pair of photographs in which she was most happy and with which she won the admiration of at least 1.3 million followers who rated her with a red heart.

Although this time Danna Paola decided to show off her stylized silhouette, a few months ago he confessed that showing his body is not his priority, so he has always tried to focus on relevant aspects of his career. That is why she reacted annoyed to the publication of People en Español magazine, where they emphasized that she was debuting a new figure.

“It is an issue that In all the interviews I try to turn it around and not emphasize the changes in my body, because it has never been an easy subject for me. and more when the media made me body shaming many years”, she exposed annoyed in a Twitter message.

