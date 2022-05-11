Danna Paola was inspired by Karol G and raised the temperature

Danna Paola She is one of the Mexican artists who has known how to transcend borders. She is currently participating in the third season of A Tiny Audience, the program that highlights numerous artists of the moment. As her name says, it is about a “small audience” who can agree to be close to her idols.

danna lends itself to an intimate conversation about his life and career. In addition, she shared with the audience a few original musical performances such as “Dos strangers”, “Mía” and “Bad fame”. All of them can be seen on Youtube.

The program in which you participate danna can be seen in different countries. In the United States it is available through HBO. In Latin America, the company in charge of distribution is DirecTV, which includes DirecTVGo and OnDirecTV.

In the last hours, Danna Paola She wore a long-sleeved sweater with gradient effects in orange and purple, which she paired with on-trend high-waisted jeans in light denim. A simple cactus emoji was her simple caption. The publication exceeded 1.3 million likes and 3,500 comments.

“Reinotaaaaaa you are danna”, “Yaaaaaaa” and “I like your style” were some of the messages that the post received. What was striking was that exactly two months ago the Colombian singer Carol G had used the same look. Without a doubt, Latin artists know how to raise the temperature in the networks.