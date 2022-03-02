Danna Paola wore the platform normcore sneakers that will dominate 2022

Danna Paola it has the versatility to change dramatically from one style to another. While a moment goes parading with a stunning pink feather coatmaking the streets of Milan his personal catwalk, the interpreter continue with a athletic look that bets on the permanence of the normcore trend which has enjoyed popularity in recent months for being enrolled in the most prominent currents of the 2000s.

Those comfortable sneakers, carefree and intended to be perceived as ‘simple’ or ‘simple’, have captivated more than one style prescriber in recent months. Eva Longoria, Lily Collins and Katie Holmes are some of the celebrities who have chosen to include them in their outfits, usually appealing to white models with simple details in color with high-waisted pants and straight fall. Now the Mexican singer, Danna Paolaextend this trend with a round toe model and platforms, which the short ones will appreciate.

Danna Paola wears sneakers that follow the normcore trend

Danna Paola shared a publication with his more than 33 million followers in which he wears one of the tennis in trend for 2022. It was a round-toe lace-up model in the brand’s fabric, Cougar. They stand out for having platformsa characteristic seal that has marked a large part of the most relevant footwear on the catwalks for Spring Summer projected for this year.

With a look black and white, complemented with a body of the sports label of which it is ambassador. He wore a matching sweatshirt and knee-high socks. He styled his long hair favoring the broken texture of her hair, with an air of carefreeness, which now sports a bright blonde tint, allowing her root with the natural tone of her hair to remain visible.

Being as versatile as any other tenniswhich remind us of the normcore strokes will be distinguished from other models by providing a retro brush stroke to the combination, always in simple lines that we can perceive as familiar. This type of aesthetic that was born as an anti-trend at the beginning of 2010, appeals to a conventional way of dressing, something that firms such as Balenciaga, Jil Sander and Acne Studios have implemented in their recent collections in their avant-garde style.