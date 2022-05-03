Entertainment

Danna Paola’s bikinis that we can all have

Danna Paola She is not only one of the most recognized singers and actresses but also a fashion icon. The young Mexican was chosen by the Spanish firm Bershka for her spring collection. In a recent post on Instagram, where she has more than 30 million followers, she showed off various looks from the season, including a bikini What turned on the nets?

Three bikinis to wear this season

One of the most surprising outfits was cargo pants with a belt and a bikini zebra with ring in green and white. This style is ideal for those women who want to lift the bust because the underwire supports the bottom well. Also, that the straps fit on the shoulders make it much more comfortable.

