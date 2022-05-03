Danna Paola’s bikinis that we can all have

Danna Paola She is not only one of the most recognized singers and actresses but also a fashion icon. The young Mexican was chosen by the Spanish firm Bershka for her spring collection. In a recent post on Instagram, where she has more than 30 million followers, she showed off various looks from the season, including a bikini What turned on the nets?

Three bikinis to wear this season

One of the most surprising outfits was cargo pants with a belt and a bikini zebra with ring in green and white. This style is ideal for those women who want to lift the bust because the underwire supports the bottom well. Also, that the straps fit on the shoulders make it much more comfortable.

Danna Paola is a successful Mexican singer. Source: Instagram @dannapaola.

On the official page of Bershka you can see that the bottom is vedetina and is priced at $22.90, while the bodice is sold separately and is priced at $27.70. Both parts go from size S to L and can be purchased on the website. Danna Paola showed other options for those looking for another style.

Danna Paola and his bikini Bershka white. Source: Instagram @dannapaola.

In the following photos he showed a bikini white with a drape in front and an opening in the middle, the trend that was most used in the last year. He also wore the classic red and violet triangle, with green strips to give it a more fun touch.

The bikini White, called monochrome on the page, is priced at $22.90 for the bodice and bottoms at $17.90. On the other hand, the third option that he wore Danna Paola on her Instagram it’s called reversible and it’s $27.90 for the top and $22.90 for the bottom.

Related news

Bikinis can be purchased online. Source: Instagram @dannapaola.

The Mexican also showed a very summery dress with floral prints, ideal to wear above the bikini which is very comfortable and on the page it is listed as “Tulle mini beachwear” at $27.90. “Which look did you like the most? Summer time!” he wrote. Danna Paola in the publication and gained thousands of likes.

which of all these bikini recommended by Danna Paola will you buy first?