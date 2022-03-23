Danna Paola’s romance is exhibited at the wedding of Juanpa Zurita’s sister

At TV Notas we let you know before anyone else the first images of Danna Paola and singer Alex Hoyerwhen both celebrities spent pleasant moments in Mexico City a few months ago.

Recently they could be seen together againenjoying a great wedding in the state of Hidalgo, where the older sister of influencer Juanpa Zurita, Paulaarrived at the altar with her boyfriend Alexander Serralde.

In a dream ceremony and reception, the closest family and friends of the bride and groom enjoyed pleasant moments, and the souvenir photos have begun to circulate, such as the one in which Danna Paola and Alex Hoyer appear very close together.

The famous American model, Hannah Stocking, She was one of the guests at the wedding and through her Instagram account she shared some photos of the best moments, as well as a publication dedicated to the best couples of the eventin which Danna and Alex appeared.

In this series of photographs, the actress can also be seen making sad gestures next to the couples; the newlywed, Paola Zurita and Alexander, Guaynaa and Lele Pons, Macabeso and JuanpaMario Ruiz and Luana Barron.

Similarly, Danna Paola published a gallery of images of the great event, in which who can be seen again next to the singerenjoying a great atmosphere with your friends.

Although the interpreter of ‘Bad Fame’ tries to keep her personal life as far away from her artistic career, these photographs could exhibit the relationship that supposedly maintains with the singer born in Los Angeles California.