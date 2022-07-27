Dannielys Mosquera, a JM girl who seeks help to avoid pain

Dannielys Mosquera is 11 years old and has a good character, sweet. She shows in the way she treats her classmates and family members. She is a kidney patient at JM de los Ríos, a health center that she has been attending since March to receive her treatment.

Dannielys is the daughter of Yosdely Soto, a single mother who has struggled to raise her daughters and support her mother (the girls’ grandmother). Their union is solid, but several months ago they had to get used to family separation to try to get more income.

The situation in the house was delicate. There was not enough money to eat and Yosdely made a risky decision: she traveled to Bolívar state to look for work in the gold mines. She spent four months there to try to improve the quality of life of her nucleus, but soon news changed her plans: Dannielys presented the first symptoms of a disease that her family was unaware of.

Dannielys and her mother Yosbelys. Always together. Photo: Daniel Hernandez

Yosbely found out through a call from her mother: Dannielys’ tongue fell asleep at school and later she developed facial paralysis.

Quickly, they sent him for tests and the doctors reported that there was an alteration in the creatinine result. They proceeded to perform a renal echo and the result was: renal parenchymal.

The symptoms of renal parenchymal are usually: decreased volume of urine excreted (diuresis), although sometimes it remains stable. Retention of fluid, which causes swelling in the legs, ankles or feet. Shortness of breath. Fatigue. Disorientation. Nausea. Weakness. Irregular heart rhythm.

A more suitable place to be treated

Seeing the progress of the disease, Dannielys’ treating doctor suggested to the family that the girl be transferred to Caracas because in Guárico, the state in which she was born, there are no nephrologists in public hospitals. It was more than a necessity, a fight against time.

Dannielys shows her catheter. Photo: Daniel Hernandez

Yosbely decided to bring her to Caracas, specifically for JM de los Ríos, and since then their lives and family dynamics have changed.

A more complex diagnosis

Beyond the kidney condition, doctors discovered a heart condition in Dannielys. It was generated by a clinical mishap in her catheter during one of her dialysis. For that reason, she now receives peritoneal dialysis. However, to date she has not been able to remove the catheter from her neck. They must first manage to treat her complicated heart case.

Dannielys can now only receive her dialysis via the peritoneal route. Photo: Daniel Hernandez

At the moment, her heart is being monitored day after day and she must wait for doctors to decide whether or not she is suitable for a kidney transplant.

live the future

Dannielys is very honest: she still doesn’t know what she wants to be when she grows up. However, she has the desire to heal and continue her studies. She is in the fifth grade of Basic Education and likes to do her homework, especially drawing.

Despite the fact that she sometimes feels weak, the girl likes to play and spend time with her other hospital mates. Two of them are Genesis Rodríguez and Daykeiner Da Costa, patients whose stories we have previously told.

Dannielys with her toys in the bed of JM de los Ríos. Photo: Daniel Hernandez

Going and coming back: a priceless situation

Since March, the JM de los Ríos has been the daily life of Yosbelys and Dannielys. They have received the most adequate care possible, but another problem is added to the rest. The girl will be discharged, but they must come to Caracas weekly for a check-up by the nephrologists.

Although the trip is necessary, it is almost impossible to afford the round trip. Yosbely confesses that they no longer have the resources to support themselves. Everything he collected during his time in the mines was spent on the treatment of his daughter. Dannielys father doesn’t care for her. The foundations that help children, like Santi and his friends and the National Transplant Organization of Venezuela, cannot offer more than what they already deliver.

That is why Yosbely asks the State for help in order to get some space where he can stay as a guest while the observation process ends.

How to help Dannylys?

If you want and have the possibility to help Dannielys Mosquera in her medical treatment, you can donate to the following mobile payment: