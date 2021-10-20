News

Danny Boyle, 5 cult films by the great English director

He turns 65 today Danny Boyle. He is one of the best English directors around and has won numerous awards including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for “The Millionaire “ . His films are known for being often pop, political and visually appealing.

“I love the unexpected in cinema. And I believe that we have an obligation to refresh and renew it. I guess you can hit a barrier, but you never find out until later. I love the feeling of setting up something without easy answers, so people bombard you with questions “

With these words Danny Boyle he talked about his cinema. It has always stood out as an author able to deal with every genre with great ability. In fact, it can be said that each of his films is there stage of a film journey dealt with audacity and a solid authorial identity. This is how he always managed to achieve original and never dull films that have never gone unnoticed.

Danny Boyle, what are his 5 cult films

Many are films by Danny Boyle that could be mentioned and that in one way or another have struck and conquered public and critics. Among these we certainly cannot forget the feature film that made him famous. It is “Trainspotting”, A real manifesto of a 90’s generation struggling with the social desease. We also need to talk about “The Beach”, A film aboutimpossibility of finding paradise with a Leonardo Dicaprio just post “Titanic“. We continue with post-apocalyptic horror and clearly inspired by Romero “28 days later”.The MillionairesInstead is the film Bollywoodian which led to the definitive consecration of Boyle. We conclude our roundup with the latest film by this great English director entitled “Yesterday “. It is about an original story of the Beatles’ musical revolution.

Stefano Delle Cave

