Danny DeVito joins Rosario Dawson and Owen Wilson in the Disney cast

A few weeks after the announcement of Rosario Dawson in the cast of Haunted Mansion, Disney’s new live-action with Owen Wilson, It has been confirmed that Danny DeVito will also be part of the cast.

With filming scheduled to begin in Atlanta in the coming weeks, the film starring Lakeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish based on the iconic Disneyland and Walt Disney World attraction, closes its ranks with the addition of the much-loved Danny DeVito, whom Disney also recently recruited for the live-action remake of Dumbo directed by Tim Burton. According to The Hollywood Reporter, DeVito landed the role of a “professor” in the reboot of Haunted Mansion, albeit at the moment it is not clear if this professor is one of the ghosts that haunt the villa or a character in flesh and blood. The details of the plot and the identities of specific characters are still kept under wraps.

Recall that Haddish and Stanfield play the leading couple of Haunted Mansion: their characters move to the haunted house in the center of the film, directed by the director of Dear White People Justin Simien. Katie Dippold is writing the screenplay for the adaptation, while Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich’s Aladdin they are among the producers.

The original attraction Haunted Mansion it was first opened in 1969 and has remained one of the most popular attractions in all of the Disney Parks. However, despite its popularity, The Haunted Mansion has yet to translate into a successful film franchise. A 2003 adaptation starring Eddie Murphy was put into production but then canceled, in the same year that Pirates of the Caribbean, another franchise based on a Disney attraction, became an international phenomenon. In 2015 Ryan Gosling was in talks for a Haunted Mansion, project around which the name of Guillermo Del Toro also circulated for the direction.

