Danny DeVito plays a hoarder in ‘I Need That’, a drama based in NJ

If my life as a single dad wasn’t so busy and I had more free time I heard about a drama I would love to watch. It is set in New Jersey and has a true Jersey icon.

Danny DeVito.

The show is called “I Need That” and DeVito plays a hoarder whose daughter is trying to talk him into changing his ways. Has this type of billboard theme ever been created before?

What I find fantastic is the humanity I’m reading about DeVito brings to the character. It shows hoarding not only from the perspective of the disorder but through the heart of a person who still feels connected to his life.

Theresa Rebekah’s play recently had its world premiere and will run through December 30 at Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre.

Danny DeVito plays Sam, who over the years has grown into a guy who no longer goes out much and lives with his own things, things that connect him to his past. He is being threatened with eviction from the city if he doesn’t clean up the property. His daughter Amelia, played by real-life daughter Lucy DeVito, tries to reason with him.

It is said that their love shines through on stage, but there must still be a father-daughter fight over the unstable situation.

Finally, desperate to convince Amelia, Sam says, “I don’t want to disappear. do you see? Do you see it now? These things, things you can touch. They save the world from extinction. And then you don’t disappear.”

Danny DeVito has had an amazing career with TV shows like “Taxi” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and movies like “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Hoffa.”

“I Need That” isn’t his first time on Broadway. He starred as Gregory Solomon in Arthur Miller’s play “The Price”, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Even at the age of 78, he is continuously getting better.

