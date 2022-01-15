Danny Trejo excited to be part of Star Wars, and shows a new shot with Boba Fett ⋆ Star Wars Addicted

Danny Trejo he entered the world of cinema when he was already over forty. A turbulent youth, his, during which he would never have imagined getting to act alongside the most famous actors in Hollywood including Johnny Depp, Nicolas Cage, Charles Bronson and Robert De Niro.

After Chapter Three of The Book of Boba Fett (here our guide) the Mexican-born actor can finally boast a new milestone: being a character from the Far Far Galaxy. In the third episode of the show, in fact, we found him as a rancor trainer, now in the service of crime lord Boba Fett. However Robert Rodriguez, director and executive producer of The Book of Boba Fett, dotes on Trejo who has starred in ten of his films.

With a tweet, the actor thanked the production for the chance to be part of Star Wars, showing himself in all his glory in a shot on the set of the show.

Machete finally made it into space, Star Wars! It was great working with Temuera Morrison and others on #TheBookOfBobaFett! pic.twitter.com/xtDCivdm68 – Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) January 15, 2022

We don’t know how much space the character will have in the series, but he certainly made his figure alongside the fearsome rancor.