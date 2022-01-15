News

Danny Trejo excited to be part of Star Wars, and shows a new shot with Boba Fett ⋆ Star Wars Addicted

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Danny Trejo he entered the world of cinema when he was already over forty. A turbulent youth, his, during which he would never have imagined getting to act alongside the most famous actors in Hollywood including Johnny Depp, Nicolas Cage, Charles Bronson and Robert De Niro.

After Chapter Three of The Book of Boba Fett (here our guide) the Mexican-born actor can finally boast a new milestone: being a character from the Far Far Galaxy. In the third episode of the show, in fact, we found him as a rancor trainer, now in the service of crime lord Boba Fett. However Robert Rodriguez, director and executive producer of The Book of Boba Fett, dotes on Trejo who has starred in ten of his films.

With a tweet, the actor thanked the production for the chance to be part of Star Wars, showing himself in all his glory in a shot on the set of the show.

We don’t know how much space the character will have in the series, but he certainly made his figure alongside the fearsome rancor.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Britney Spears: the lawyer leaves the scene – Music

September 18, 2021

Barriers: plot, cast and curiosities about Denzel Washington’s film

November 30, 2021

Dangerous asteroids in 2022: “Don’t look up” is right?

2 weeks ago

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 14 November

November 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button