Danny Trejo in two free missions, launch trailer – Nerd4.life

Far Cry 6 welcomes today Danny Trejo, available within two free missions starting today, as the trailer launch published for the occasion by Ubisoft.

Appeared by mistake and then removed from Far Cry 6, the missions with Danny Trejo are set in the middle of the main campaign and see the character determined to return to Yara to help the population oppressed by the dictator Anton Castillo.

“From today, December 16, playing Far Cry 6 you will be able to team up with Danny Trejo in two free missions, playable alone or in two-player co-op”, reads the press release of the French house.



Danny & Dani against Everyone is a new story in which you will have to stop Antón Castillo’s soldiers from destroying Danny’s plans to return to Yara to cook his famous and tasty tacos to feed the population.

is a new story in which you will have to stop Antón Castillo’s soldiers from destroying Danny’s plans to return to Yara to cook his famous and tasty tacos to feed the population. The sixth and last Special Operation “Malagua”. After completing the “Danny & Dani Against Everyone” mission, Trejo does you the favor by helping students protesting the Antón regime using chemical weapons in Yara (PG-240X).

You will also have access to the Danny Trejo bundle with new themed gear to customize your character, including Trejo’s classic outfit and his tacos truck.