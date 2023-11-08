Danny Wilson frontman Gary Clark on his ‘unlikely’ new career

“As a writer and producer I have worked with an Australian rapper called 360, I have written some music for his raps,” says the 61-year-old. “I love rap, believe it or not. I like to listen to it. To me it’s the highest version of art, really great modern rap. So it was fun to play in that sandpit for this project, because people don’t normally say: ‘Gary, will you give us some rap.'”

Clarke’s role as composer on Flora & Son is the latest development in her partnership with Irish filmmaker John Carney, which has evolved from the pair’s first joint work, the charming 2016 film Sing Street. He has appeared in two seasons of the acclaimed Amazon Prime series Modern Love, while Sing Street has been hailed as a stage show from Dublin playgrounds to Broadway, giving the songwriter a rare niche. About.

Gary says: “After attending New York Theater Workshop on Sing Street I was offered a spot on Broadway at the Lyceum and I was asked to run the music department for the production, which was scheduled to open on March 26, 2020. Now we all know what happened in March 2020, but at the time, we were all having the time of our lives sound-checking on a Broadway stage. We had no idea what was around the corner. Patrick Daly, our “It’s been one of the highest and lowest points of my career,” the executive producer, and a Scotsman himself, told me just days before I became Scotland’s first Broadway musical, when he turned off the lights in the name of the pandemic on March 12. became a.”

The show eventually returned to the stage in the autumn of 2022 after a three-month run at Boston’s Huntington Theatre, but did not return to Broadway until October 2023. It seems like it’s only a matter of time. Flora & Sun is set in the same rain-soaked streets of working-class Dublin, illuminated by the sunny glow of Los Angeles, in this case via a Zoom screen.

Flora, played by Hewson, is a down-on-his-luck single mother whose wayward teenage son is headed down the wrong path in life.

Finding an acoustic guitar in a skip, she brings it home in the hope of musical salvation. There is salvation but it is not reserved for ‘and the son’.

“If you know the John Carney story, it’s a classic story,” says Clark. “Once upon a time, Sing Street – they always have these stories about how music can change people’s lives, how it Always at the core of it.”

So what about Bono’s child?

“John knows Bono and has known Eve since she was a child. But I had not met him. I honestly think he stole the movie.

“Considering who her father is, she wasn’t super confident on the music front, but it worked for the character, who doesn’t come out of the box like a superstar. She eased into it and eventually started contributing to some of Flora’s songs, because she really understood the part.

California sunshine arrives by way of 500 Days of Sunshine star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who joins Flora in the other world, playing a Los Angeles guitar tutor. This gave Clark the opportunity to write from experience. He says: “When I first went to LA with Danny Wilson in 1986, we were invited to this record company party on Malibu Beach. This continued the whole night. Kit Clark and I went to the beach and sat on the shore as the sun rose. We saw a large group of dolphins. It was a magical moment, a first in LA, and a group of dolphins appeared.

“So there’s a song when Joe’s character is talking about living in L.A. and I wrote in a line about a group of dolphins. Joe has lived in LA for years and he said to me, ‘I’ve never seen a dolphin.’ “The line had to go.”

The pandemic not only ruined Clarke’s claim to become the first Scottish composer on Broadway, but also disrupted progress on the Nanny McPhee stage musical he was working on with Emma Thompson. “There was a break due to the pandemic, but we are back on board with it and are hoping to bring it to the stage next year,” he says.

Earlier this year, Clarke appeared on stage at a gala charity night in Dundee for his friend, musician Keith Matheson, who lost his hand in an industrial accident. The warm response to his Danny Wilson songs was no surprise, but his live presence is as common as LA guitar tutors in Dublin housing schemes. “I love it when I do it, but now is the time,” he says. “I don’t have time to write a big part of my diary because of other things.

“I always thought being a frontman would never last forever, unless you’re Bono. I always intended to write songs for other people and films were my other passion.

“My father had a special love of music, and he used to talk about the backroom guys and girls who were songwriters and producers on records for people like Sinatra, so I would talk with him about Sammy Cahn and all these great songwriters. I have grown up. I was really obsessed with movies from a young age, I just had no idea how you get into it. “It’s a surprise I managed to do it.”



Flora & Sun is available to stream on Apple TV+. The soundtrack of the same name is out now.