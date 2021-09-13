Dante in the mountains | Friuli

Mountain as a place of the soul, of culture, of linguistic identity. Mountain as toil, discovery, expiation and dream. The mountain that Dante in the Comedy makes the environment of his journey in Hell and Purgatory, and then evokes in the De vulgari eloquentia: the minor languages ​​refer to the mountain and in the mountain today they still remain vital. Languages ​​that travel, emigrate, such as Friulian, and in the new lands they remain fertile, as in Argentina, but only until they are sprinkled with new lymph, ideas, projects. Otherwise they live only in memory.

The conference “Dante, the mountains, languages”, Thursday 16 September, at the Teatro San Giorgio in Udine, will address the relationship of the great poet with the high lands and its declinations of languages, capable of taking root overseas and changing destiny of the people. Professors Francesco Carbone (Dante Alighieri Society of Gorizia Committee) Federico Vicario (Friulian Philological Society) and Antonio Francisco Roya, the latter in connection from Colonia Caroya, Argentina, will talk about it. The regional councilor will greet the meeting to the Tiziana Gibelli Culture.

The conference will be broadcast live on the Friulian Alpine Society’s YouTube channel, as part of the “A mountain of culture” project, with the support of the Fvg Region, the Friuli Foundation and the Municipality of Udine for the UdinEstate 2021 events.

With this meeting, the Friulian Alpine Society, historic Udine section of the Italian Alpine Club, highlights themes dear to it, such as the mountains and minor languages, heritage of mountain communities and an identity element for emigrated communities.

The Dante Alighieri Society of Gorizia Committee and the Due Mondi Odv Association collaborate in the conference, which has created a “bridge” with the Friulian community in Argentina.

Francesco Carbone will illustrate the presence of the mountain in Hell and in the Purgatory of the Comedy and will explain how Dante’s many references to the mountains have ignited the enthusiasm of travelers from the nineteenth century onwards. “Dante is extraordinary in giving us the sensation of the effort of climbing in a time when people went to the mountains only out of necessity and with not a little fear”.

Federico Vicario will illustrate the De vulgari eloquentia, a treatise written in Latin between 1303 and 1304, in which Dante deals extensively with the genesis and relations between languages. Dante starts with Adam and Eve to draw the linguistic map of Europe, then focuses on the Italian area to include Istria, with a careful and meticulous examination of the fourteen Italian dialects identified by him at the time.

Antonio Francisco Roya will testify live and via video link from Argentina on the history and development up to the present day of the Friulian-speaking linguistic island of Colonia Caroya, a city in the province of Córdoba, founded in 1878, when 120 families from Friuli settled there benefiting from the law for the promotion of European immigration.

The Friulian Alpine Society, one of the first associations of Alpine studies in Europe, founded in 1874, has collaborated since its foundation with the Dante Alighieri Society, in the aftermath of the birth of the Italian state, in favor of the dissemination of culture, language and knowledge of the territory, not just the mountains.

Francesco Carbone, born in Rome in 1958, teaches in Trieste. An eclectic intellectual, he is an essayist and playwright, as well as an artist. His recent Pictura Dantis is an illustrated journey into Dante’s Inferno which has been exhibited in exhibitions and published in volume.

Federico Vicario, born in Udine in 1965, is a professor of General Linguistics at the University of Udine. He chairs the Friulian Philological Society and is a member of numerous Italian and European scientific associations. He has over 300 scientific publications to his credit.

Antonio Francisco Roya, born in 1940 in Colonia Caroya (province of Cordoba, Argentina), is a lawyer and lecturer, an active member of Fogolar Furlan and a leading figure in the Friulian community in Latin America. In 2017 he received the “Merit Furlan” award.

The conference is open to the public with registration and mandatory health Green Pass: www.alpinafrulana.it/eventi/

It can be followed remotely live on the Youtube channel of the Società Alpina Friulana and on the SAF website (www.alpinafriulana.it/live/)